R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] fell -9.63% so far this year. What now?

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] surged by $1.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.11 during the day while it closed the day at $11.73. R1 RCM Inc. stock has also gained 6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCM stock has declined by -8.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.33% and lost -9.63% year-on date.

The market cap for RCM stock reached $1.37 billion, with 114.44 million shares outstanding and 104.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 1663542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $13.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $15.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on RCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

RCM stock trade performance evaluation

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, RCM shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.67, while it was recorded at 10.88 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69 and a Gross Margin at +16.25. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.01.

Return on Total Capital for RCM is now 13.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.64. Additionally, RCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,325.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] managed to generate an average of $533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R1 RCM Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to 30.00%.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $911 million, or 80.00% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,709,208, which is approximately -2.559% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,322,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.85 million in RCM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $55.73 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 103.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 11,140,927 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 10,085,336 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 64,093,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,319,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,942,116 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,361 shares during the same period.