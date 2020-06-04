Piper Sandler Downgrade Funko Inc. [FNKO]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 16.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.29. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1511057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Funko Inc. stands at 12.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.75%.

The market cap for FNKO stock reached $294.81 million, with 34.94 million shares outstanding and 17.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 978.38K shares, FNKO reached a trading volume of 1511057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Funko Inc. [FNKO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNKO shares is $5.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNKO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Funko Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $25 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Funko Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on FNKO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FNKO shares from 27 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Funko Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNKO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has FNKO stock performed recently?

Funko Inc. [FNKO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.45. With this latest performance, FNKO shares gained by 55.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for Funko Inc. [FNKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.81 for the last 200 days.

Funko Inc. [FNKO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Funko Inc. [FNKO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.86 and a Gross Margin at +30.24. Funko Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.47.

Return on Total Capital for FNKO is now 8.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Funko Inc. [FNKO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.86. Additionally, FNKO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Funko Inc. [FNKO] managed to generate an average of $11,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Funko Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Funko Inc. [FNKO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Funko Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Funko Inc. go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for Funko Inc. [FNKO]

There are presently around $150 million, or 79.80% of FNKO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNKO stocks are: ACON EQUITY MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,934,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 3,208,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.33 million in FNKO stocks shares; and WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $9.72 million in FNKO stock with ownership of nearly 71.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Funko Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO] by around 6,557,254 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,690,081 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,547,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,795,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNKO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,111,479 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,177,662 shares during the same period.