Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Stock trading around $1.28 per share: What’s Next?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.31 during the day while it closed the day at $1.28. Phunware Inc. stock has also loss -8.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHUN stock has inclined by 30.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.59% and gained 7.56% year-on date.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $54.48 million, with 40.10 million shares outstanding and 21.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 2600448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.57. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 58.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8103, while it was recorded at 1.2800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1594 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 24.90% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,550,227, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,476,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 million in PHUN stocks shares; and FIRSTHAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.84 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 306,588 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,424,883 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,578,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,310,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,794 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,101,114 shares during the same period.