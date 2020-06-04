Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NVUS] is -12.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NVUS] price plunged by -9.28 percent to reach at -$0.06. A sum of 1957648 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 748.36K shares. Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.55 and dropped to a low of $0.47 until finishing in the latest session at $0.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NVUS]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Novus Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

NVUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NVUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.73. With this latest performance, NVUS shares dropped by -21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.80 for Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NVUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6353, while it was recorded at 0.8512 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6102 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NVUS is now -116.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -132.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NVUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.42. Additionally, NVUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NVUS] managed to generate an average of -$2,001,375 per employee.Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

NVUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novus Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVUS.

Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NVUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 38.40% of NVUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVUS stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,183,314, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.59% of the total institutional ownership; 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 946,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in NVUS stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $0.38 million in NVUS stock with ownership of nearly -17.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Novus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NVUS] by around 680,697 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 177,159 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,528,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,386,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVUS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,905 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,899 shares during the same period.