Thursday, June 4, 2020
Industry

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] is -10.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

New Age Beverages Corporation [NASDAQ: NBEV] closed the trading session at $1.62 on 06/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.52, while the highest price level was $1.74. The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.99 percent and weekly performance of 5.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, NBEV reached to a volume of 4055509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for New Age Beverages Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2019, representing the official price target for New Age Beverages Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on NBEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Age Beverages Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

NBEV stock trade performance evaluation

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, NBEV shares gained by 16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.45 for New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4156, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0998 for the last 200 days.

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.37 and a Gross Margin at +56.89. New Age Beverages Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.41.

Return on Total Capital for NBEV is now -26.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.58. Additionally, NBEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] managed to generate an average of -$96,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.New Age Beverages Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Age Beverages Corporation posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBEV.

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30 million, or 21.80% of NBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,330,978, which is approximately -0.269% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,055,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 million in NBEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.22 million in NBEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Age Beverages Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in New Age Beverages Corporation [NASDAQ:NBEV] by around 2,687,193 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 872,686 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 16,110,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,670,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBEV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 729,761 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 407,831 shares during the same period.

