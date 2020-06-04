Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ: RPD] surged by $0.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $51.40 during the day while it closed the day at $51.20. Rapid7 Inc. stock has also gained 10.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RPD stock has inclined by 4.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.07% and lost -8.60% year-on date.

The market cap for RPD stock reached $2.51 billion, with 50.13 million shares outstanding and 46.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 845.35K shares, RPD reached a trading volume of 1181503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPD shares is $57.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Rapid7 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Rapid7 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid7 Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

RPD stock trade performance evaluation

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, RPD shares gained by 12.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.15, while it was recorded at 49.44 for the last single week of trading, and 50.66 for the last 200 days.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.68 and a Gross Margin at +69.85. Rapid7 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.47.

Return on Total Capital for RPD is now -14.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 318.24. Additionally, RPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] managed to generate an average of -$34,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Rapid7 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rapid7 Inc. [RPD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rapid7 Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 128.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rapid7 Inc. go to -0.46%.

Rapid7 Inc. [RPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,409 million, or 96.80% of RPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,265,702, which is approximately 1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,814,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.57 million in RPD stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $133.14 million in RPD stock with ownership of nearly 17.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rapid7 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Rapid7 Inc. [NASDAQ:RPD] by around 7,348,533 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,043,844 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 35,567,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,960,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 800,838 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 951,400 shares during the same period.