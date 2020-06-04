Maxim Group lifts LendingClub Corporation [LC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LendingClub Corporation [NYSE: LC] price surged by 2.67 percent to reach at $0.15. A sum of 1248065 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. LendingClub Corporation shares reached a high of $5.88 and dropped to a low of $5.59 until finishing in the latest session at $5.77.

Guru’s Opinion on LendingClub Corporation [LC]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for LendingClub Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for LendingClub Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LC stock. On July 09, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LC shares from 4.50 to 22.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

LC Stock Performance Analysis:

LendingClub Corporation [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.63. With this latest performance, LC shares dropped by -19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for LendingClub Corporation [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.86, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LendingClub Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corporation [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.47 and a Gross Margin at +85.59. LendingClub Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.82.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now -2.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.74. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corporation [LC] managed to generate an average of -$19,990 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

LC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LendingClub Corporation posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 87.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corporation go to -8.60%.

LendingClub Corporation [LC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $388 million, or 90.10% of LC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,119,695, which is approximately 3.13% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 6,417,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.06 million in LC stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $36.06 million in LC stock with ownership of nearly 9.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LendingClub Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in LendingClub Corporation [NYSE:LC] by around 9,005,840 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 21,766,714 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 38,191,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,963,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 750,988 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 20,481,426 shares during the same period.