Saturday, June 6, 2020
Market cap of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] reaches 21.21M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] price surged by 0.40 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 1512496 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.00M shares. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.559 and dropped to a low of $0.52 until finishing in the latest session at $0.53.

Guru’s Opinion on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

HSDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, HSDT shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.83 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4056, while it was recorded at 0.5142 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9509 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1604.01 and a Gross Margin at +39.17. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -653.81.

Return on Total Capital for HSDT is now -293.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.92. Additionally, HSDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] managed to generate an average of -$514,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

HSDT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -566.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSDT.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 19.80% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,840,567, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 1,292,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in HSDT stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 2,993,018 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 70,366 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,731,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,794,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,801,823 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,155 shares during the same period.

