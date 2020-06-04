Market cap of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] reaches 59.22M – now what?

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CLDX] traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 13.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.15. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1233331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.66%.

The market cap for CLDX stock reached $59.22 million, with 17.41 million shares outstanding and 18.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 385.11K shares, CLDX reached a trading volume of 1233331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2017, representing the official price target for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

How has CLDX stock performed recently?

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, CLDX shares gained by 33.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.51 for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.25, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1526.03. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1423.96.

Return on Total Capital for CLDX is now -49.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.89. Additionally, CLDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX] managed to generate an average of -$391,369 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDX.

Insider trade positions for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [CLDX]

There are presently around $11 million, or 23.50% of CLDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,170,187, which is approximately 4.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 537,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in CLDX stocks shares; and CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.27 million in CLDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CLDX] by around 200,185 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 210,048 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,563,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,973,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,147 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 130,254 shares during the same period.