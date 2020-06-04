Market Analysts see FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gaining to $41. Time to buy?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] gained 0.98% or 0.42 points to close at $43.49 with a heavy trading volume of 2908085 shares. It opened the trading session at $43.42, the shares rose to $43.91 and dropped to $43.175, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FE points out that the company has recorded -8.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, FE reached to a volume of 2908085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $49.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $41, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on FE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for FE stock

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.64 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.38, while it was recorded at 42.85 for the last single week of trading, and 45.93 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.75 and a Gross Margin at +31.88. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.19.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 9.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 304.96. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 284.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $73,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FirstEnergy Corp. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to -2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

There are presently around $19,763 million, or 85.40% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,905,324, which is approximately 2.148% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,725,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in FE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.72 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly 0.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 39,091,762 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 35,628,152 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 384,134,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,854,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,858,381 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 6,736,273 shares during the same period.