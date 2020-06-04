Thursday, June 4, 2020
Market

Market Analysts see Coty Inc. [COTY] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] gained 13.37% on the last trading session, reaching $4.75 price per share at the time. Coty Inc. represents 760.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.18 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $4.31 to $4.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.78M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 47618968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $6, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on COTY stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for COTY shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 9.10 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.89 and a Gross Margin at +57.79. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.76.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$199,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $1,111 million, or 36.50% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,821,019, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 29,515,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.67 million in COTY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $87.86 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 0.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 40,507,902 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 57,671,788 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 166,992,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,171,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,061,528 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 8,462,981 shares during the same period.

