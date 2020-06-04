Market Analysts see Brunswick Corporation [BC] gaining to $64. Time to buy?

Brunswick Corporation [NYSE: BC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.33%. Over the last 12 months, BC stock rose by 43.45%. The one-year Brunswick Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -21.68. The average equity rating for BC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.12 billion, with 80.00 million shares outstanding and 78.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BC stock reached a trading volume of 1391287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brunswick Corporation [BC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BC shares is $50.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Brunswick Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $53 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Brunswick Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $44, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brunswick Corporation is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BC in the course of the last twelve months was 32.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BC Stock Performance Analysis:

Brunswick Corporation [BC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.33. With this latest performance, BC shares gained by 40.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.12 for Brunswick Corporation [BC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.72, while it was recorded at 57.77 for the last single week of trading, and 52.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brunswick Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brunswick Corporation [BC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.66 and a Gross Margin at +26.25. Brunswick Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for BC is now 18.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brunswick Corporation [BC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.07. Additionally, BC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brunswick Corporation [BC] managed to generate an average of $2,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Brunswick Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brunswick Corporation posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brunswick Corporation go to 15.00%.

Brunswick Corporation [BC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,465 million, or 99.60% of BC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,876,019, which is approximately 6.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,106,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.76 million in BC stocks shares; and CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $216.37 million in BC stock with ownership of nearly 9.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brunswick Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Brunswick Corporation [NYSE:BC] by around 8,923,581 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 6,410,456 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 62,295,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,629,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,910,362 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,686 shares during the same period.