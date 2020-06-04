Market Analysts see Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Acacia Research Corporation [NASDAQ: ACTG] closed the trading session at $2.97 on 06/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.52, while the highest price level was $3.36. The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.65 percent and weekly performance of 15.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 220.13K shares, ACTG reached to a volume of 2819540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Acacia Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2016, representing the official price target for Acacia Research Corporation stock. On December 23, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ACTG shares from 12 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acacia Research Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

ACTG stock trade performance evaluation

Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.56. With this latest performance, ACTG shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.83 for Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -208.23 and a Gross Margin at -62.62. Acacia Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.19.

Return on Total Capital for ACTG is now -12.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.65. Additionally, ACTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] managed to generate an average of -$1,006,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Acacia Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acacia Research Corporation go to 20.00%.

Acacia Research Corporation [ACTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71 million, or 64.40% of ACTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACTG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,287,700, which is approximately -3.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,764,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.91 million in ACTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.44 million in ACTG stock with ownership of nearly -0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acacia Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Acacia Research Corporation [NASDAQ:ACTG] by around 2,083,793 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,568,502 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,801,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,453,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACTG stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,287,997 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 273,534 shares during the same period.