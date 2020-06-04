Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is 146.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] price surged by 5.95 percent to reach at $3.47. A sum of 5875406 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.98M shares. Livongo Health Inc. shares reached a high of $64.44 and dropped to a low of $56.50 until finishing in the latest session at $61.80.

The one-year LVGO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -39.6. The average equity rating for LVGO stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVGO shares is $44.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Livongo Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Livongo Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on LVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livongo Health Inc. is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

LVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.73. With this latest performance, LVGO shares gained by 58.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.27% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.10 for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.52, while it was recorded at 59.44 for the last single week of trading, and 29.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livongo Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.84 and a Gross Margin at +72.25. Livongo Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.47.

Return on Total Capital for LVGO is now -18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] managed to generate an average of -$89,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Livongo Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

LVGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Livongo Health Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVGO.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,209 million, or 75.90% of LVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVGO stocks are: KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 5,035,832, which is approximately -28.426% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 4,579,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.15 million in LVGO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $242.91 million in LVGO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livongo Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO] by around 12,525,946 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 8,322,259 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,018,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,866,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVGO stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,355,141 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,478,785 shares during the same period.