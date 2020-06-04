Keefe Bruyette lifts Legg Mason Inc. [LM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE: LM] jumped around 0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $49.95 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. Legg Mason Inc. stock is now 39.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LM Stock saw the intraday high of $49.95 and lowest of $49.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.70, which means current price is +42.06% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, LM reached a trading volume of 1225496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Legg Mason Inc. [LM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LM shares is $49.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Legg Mason Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Legg Mason Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legg Mason Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for LM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has LM stock performed recently?

Legg Mason Inc. [LM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, LM shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for Legg Mason Inc. [LM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.45, while it was recorded at 49.88 for the last single week of trading, and 42.00 for the last 200 days.

Legg Mason Inc. [LM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Legg Mason Inc. [LM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.22 and a Gross Margin at +83.02. Legg Mason Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for LM is now 7.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Legg Mason Inc. [LM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.63. Additionally, LM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.48.

Legg Mason Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Legg Mason Inc. [LM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Legg Mason Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Legg Mason Inc. go to 6.20%.

Insider trade positions for Legg Mason Inc. [LM]

There are presently around $4,167 million, or 95.30% of LM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,223,435, which is approximately 5.139% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,486,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.48 million in LM stocks shares; and TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $193.66 million in LM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Legg Mason Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Legg Mason Inc. [NYSE:LM] by around 36,547,640 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 29,250,364 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 17,726,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,524,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LM stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,210,498 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 11,862,156 shares during the same period.