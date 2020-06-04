Friday, June 5, 2020
JMP Securities slashes price target on Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Seattle Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.36%. Over the last 12 months, SGEN stock rose by 123.41%. The one-year Seattle Genetics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.56. The average equity rating for SGEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.72 billion, with 172.35 million shares outstanding and 171.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, SGEN stock reached a trading volume of 1256738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $145.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Seattle Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Seattle Genetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $157 to $163, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seattle Genetics Inc. is set at 6.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

SGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, SGEN shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.41 for Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.62, while it was recorded at 156.73 for the last single week of trading, and 111.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seattle Genetics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.06 and a Gross Margin at +95.21. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.31.

Return on Total Capital for SGEN is now -13.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.11. Additionally, SGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] managed to generate an average of -$98,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Seattle Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

SGEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seattle Genetics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGEN.

Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,644 million, or 96.20% of SGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 50,060,240, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 18,471,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.82 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seattle Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Seattle Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 12,898,074 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 11,634,948 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 141,145,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,678,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,181 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,389 shares during the same period.

