Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] is -55.59% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.3978 during the day while it closed the day at $0.38. Ideanomics Inc. stock has also loss -11.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IDEX stock has inclined by 3.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.59% and lost -55.59% year-on date.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $65.97 million, with 157.86 million shares outstanding and 128.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 3229439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

IDEX stock trade performance evaluation

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.01. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -35.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6446, while it was recorded at 0.3933 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8965 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 7.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,634,048, which is approximately 85.507% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,441,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in IDEX stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.37 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 107.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 4,954,911 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 467,806 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,196,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,618,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 570,592 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 287,930 shares during the same period.