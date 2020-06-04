Thursday, June 4, 2020
Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] moved down -0.16: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.12 at the close of the session, down -0.16%. Houston American Energy Corp. stock is now -14.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUSA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.13 and lowest of $0.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.28, which means current price is +38.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, HUSA reached a trading volume of 3087654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]?

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has HUSA stock performed recently?

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, HUSA shares dropped by -11.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1261, while it was recorded at 0.1234 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1561 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.12 and a Gross Margin at -23.07. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -252.08.

Return on Total Capital for HUSA is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.67. Additionally, HUSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,257,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.90% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 159,993, which is approximately 5.611% of the company’s market cap and around 12.04% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 135,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in HUSA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17000.0 in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly -0.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 220,131 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 476,557 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 285,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 982,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 174,536 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 342,859 shares during the same period.

