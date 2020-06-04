Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] is -34.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hope Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HOPE] price surged by 4.31 percent to reach at $0.4. A sum of 1169346 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. Hope Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $9.84 and dropped to a low of $9.58 until finishing in the latest session at $9.68.

The one-year HOPE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.2. The average equity rating for HOPE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOPE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOPE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Hope Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2017, representing the official price target for Hope Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hope Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOPE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.67.

HOPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.24. With this latest performance, HOPE shares gained by 6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hope Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.08. Hope Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.29.

Return on Total Capital for HOPE is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.53. Additionally, HOPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] managed to generate an average of $118,695 per employee.

HOPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hope Bancorp Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hope Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

Hope Bancorp Inc. [HOPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $984 million, or 87.40% of HOPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,475,348, which is approximately -1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,705,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.19 million in HOPE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $95.47 million in HOPE stock with ownership of nearly -3.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hope Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Hope Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:HOPE] by around 5,156,189 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 9,137,057 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 91,696,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,989,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOPE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 592,240 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,128,872 shares during the same period.