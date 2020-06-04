Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $25

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 4.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.73. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2227885 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at 6.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.13%.

The market cap for HP stock reached $2.50 billion, with 108.56 million shares outstanding and 104.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, HP reached a trading volume of 2227885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on HP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has HP stock performed recently?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.85. With this latest performance, HP shares gained by 25.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.12, while it was recorded at 21.11 for the last single week of trading, and 33.80 for the last 200 days.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +15.72. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.27.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.95. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] managed to generate an average of -$4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. go to -7.76%.

Insider trade positions for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

There are presently around $2,174 million, or 96.80% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,606,249, which is approximately 231.157% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,234,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.72 million in HP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $199.62 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly -0.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 23,480,396 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 22,086,010 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 54,176,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,742,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,134,293 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 7,936,265 shares during the same period.