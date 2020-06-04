Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] Stock trading around $2.99 per share: What’s Next?

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [NASDAQ: HALL] traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 7.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.99. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1208874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stands at 16.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.66%.

The market cap for HALL stock reached $60.19 million, with 18.12 million shares outstanding and 16.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 233.14K shares, HALL reached a trading volume of 1208874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]?

Boenning & Scattergood have made an estimate for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.08.

How has HALL stock performed recently?

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.56. With this latest performance, HALL shares dropped by -22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.47 for the last 200 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.43. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Total Capital for HALL is now 5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.58. Additionally, HALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] managed to generate an average of $23,569 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. go to 4.10%.

Insider trade positions for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]

There are presently around $31 million, or 83.90% of HALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,519,121, which is approximately -0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 7.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,019,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in HALL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.57 million in HALL stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [NASDAQ:HALL] by around 1,237,389 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 2,142,314 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 7,731,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,111,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,903 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 914,088 shares during the same period.