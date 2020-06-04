Friday, June 5, 2020
type here...
Finance

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] Stock trading around $2.99 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Finance

BTIG Research lifts Verastem Inc. [VSTM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Verastem Inc. traded at a high on 05/28/20, posting a 0.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.76. The results...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Evolent Health Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.74% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Finance

Mesa Air Group Inc. [MESA] Stock trading around $3.35 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Mesa Air Group Inc. traded at a high on 06/01/20, posting a 3.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.35....
Read more
Finance

Jefferies slashes price target on Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. [TCBI] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. jumped around 1.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.04 at the close of the session, up 4.74%....
Read more

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [NASDAQ: HALL] traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 7.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.99. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1208874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stands at 16.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.66%.

The market cap for HALL stock reached $60.19 million, with 18.12 million shares outstanding and 16.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 233.14K shares, HALL reached a trading volume of 1208874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]?

Boenning & Scattergood have made an estimate for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.08.

How has HALL stock performed recently?

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.56. With this latest performance, HALL shares dropped by -22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.47 for the last 200 days.

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.43. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Total Capital for HALL is now 5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.58. Additionally, HALL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL] managed to generate an average of $23,569 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. go to 4.10%.

Insider trade positions for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [HALL]

There are presently around $31 million, or 83.90% of HALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,519,121, which is approximately -0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 7.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,019,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in HALL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.57 million in HALL stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Hallmark Financial Services Inc. [NASDAQ:HALL] by around 1,237,389 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 2,142,314 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 7,731,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,111,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,903 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 914,088 shares during the same period.

Previous articleThe AES Corporation [AES] Stock trading around $13.63 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] reaches 5.39B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Globus Medical Inc. slipped around -0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.69 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. Globus...
Read more
Finance

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] stock Resumed by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $36

Edison Baldwin - 0
DISH Network Corporation traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 4.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.93. The...
Read more
Finance

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] Revenue clocked in at $3.64 billion, up 7.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
American Water Works Company Inc. jumped around 2.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $132.35 at the close of the session, up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Market cap of Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] reaches 5.39B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Globus Medical Inc. slipped around -0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.69 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. Globus...
Read more
Companies

Bernstein Downgrade Cigna Corporation [CI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cigna Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Market

Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Equifax Inc. [EFX] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Equifax Inc. gained 4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $174.01 price per share at the time. Equifax Inc. represents 121.30 million in...
Read more
Industry

Wolfe Research lifts Danaher Corporation [DHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Danaher Corporation surged by $2.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $169.64 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] stock Resumed by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $36

Edison Baldwin - 0
DISH Network Corporation traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 4.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.93. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Market cap of Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] reaches 5.39B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Globus Medical Inc. slipped around -0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $54.69 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. Globus...
Read more
Companies

Bernstein Downgrade Cigna Corporation [CI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cigna Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

Popular Category