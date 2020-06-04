Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $97

Guidewire Software Inc. [NYSE: GWRE] gained 3.17% or 3.39 points to close at $110.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1062089 shares. It opened the trading session at $107.86, the shares rose to $110.75 and dropped to $107.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GWRE points out that the company has recorded -7.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 923.08K shares, GWRE reached to a volume of 1062089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWRE shares is $105.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Guidewire Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Guidewire Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GWRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guidewire Software Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for GWRE in the course of the last twelve months was 105.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.80.

Trading performance analysis for GWRE stock

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.13. With this latest performance, GWRE shares gained by 24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.69 for Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.01, while it was recorded at 105.37 for the last single week of trading, and 103.49 for the last 200 days.

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.20 and a Gross Margin at +54.92. Guidewire Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.88.

Return on Total Capital for GWRE is now 0.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.16. Additionally, GWRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] managed to generate an average of $8,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Guidewire Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guidewire Software Inc. posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guidewire Software Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]

There are presently around $9,639 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWRE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 8,416,516, which is approximately -2.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,783,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $831.12 million in GWRE stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $658.18 million in GWRE stock with ownership of nearly -3.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guidewire Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Guidewire Software Inc. [NYSE:GWRE] by around 8,398,272 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 9,556,962 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 72,310,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,265,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWRE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,093,199 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,367,891 shares during the same period.