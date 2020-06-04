Guggenheim lifts HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ: HQY] closed the trading session at $58.08 on 06/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.625, while the highest price level was $59.82. The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.59 percent and weekly performance of -8.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, HQY reached to a volume of 3548471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HQY shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HQY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for HealthEquity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for HealthEquity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $65, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on HQY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HealthEquity Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HQY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HQY in the course of the last twelve months was 42.15.

HQY stock trade performance evaluation

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.14. With this latest performance, HQY shares gained by 12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HQY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.81, while it was recorded at 61.27 for the last single week of trading, and 61.02 for the last 200 days.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.51 and a Gross Margin at +54.74. HealthEquity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.46.

Return on Total Capital for HQY is now 7.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.28. Additionally, HQY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] managed to generate an average of $13,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.HealthEquity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HealthEquity Inc. [HQY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HealthEquity Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HQY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HealthEquity Inc. go to 21.98%.

HealthEquity Inc. [HQY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,556 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HQY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,292,868, which is approximately -6.943% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,822,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.14 million in HQY stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $222.2 million in HQY stock with ownership of nearly -0.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HealthEquity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in HealthEquity Inc. [NASDAQ:HQY] by around 11,852,820 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 9,829,559 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 51,080,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,762,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HQY stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,544,816 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 917,349 shares during the same period.