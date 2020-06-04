Goldman Downgrade Wabtec Corporation [WAB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Wabtec Corporation [NYSE: WAB] price surged by 3.13 percent to reach at $1.99. A sum of 1942820 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.91M shares. Wabtec Corporation shares reached a high of $65.855 and dropped to a low of $63.53 until finishing in the latest session at $65.57.

The one-year WAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.12. The average equity rating for WAB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wabtec Corporation [WAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $70.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wabtec Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $65 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Wabtec Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on WAB stock. On January 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WAB shares from 86 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wabtec Corporation is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, WAB shares gained by 24.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Wabtec Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.48, while it was recorded at 62.72 for the last single week of trading, and 67.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wabtec Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wabtec Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.34. Wabtec Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for WAB is now 8.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, WAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wabtec Corporation [WAB] managed to generate an average of $11,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Wabtec Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

WAB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wabtec Corporation posted 1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wabtec Corporation go to 7.30%.

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,130 million, or 93.60% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,195,544, which is approximately 2.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,658,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $741.28 million in WAB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $737.57 million in WAB stock with ownership of nearly -20.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wabtec Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Wabtec Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 16,265,690 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 27,966,509 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 130,826,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,058,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,344,349 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 8,408,662 shares during the same period.