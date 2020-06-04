First Republic Bank [FRC] Is Currently 4.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.25%. Over the last 12 months, FRC stock rose by 15.80%. The one-year First Republic Bank stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.83. The average equity rating for FRC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.73 billion, with 168.55 million shares outstanding and 169.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, FRC stock reached a trading volume of 1131240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Republic Bank [FRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $102.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on FRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.27.

FRC Stock Performance Analysis:

First Republic Bank [FRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, FRC shares gained by 15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.23 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.42, while it was recorded at 109.90 for the last single week of trading, and 103.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Republic Bank Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Republic Bank [FRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.26. First Republic Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.38.

Return on Total Capital for FRC is now 5.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.15. Additionally, FRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Republic Bank [FRC] managed to generate an average of $193,335 per employee.

FRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Republic Bank posted 1.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Republic Bank go to 2.05%.

First Republic Bank [FRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,781 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,881,851, which is approximately 28.373% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,349,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in FRC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.1 billion in FRC stock with ownership of nearly -10.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Republic Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 14,780,653 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 19,515,621 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 137,474,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,770,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,703,491 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 708,217 shares during the same period.