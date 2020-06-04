Evergy Inc. [EVRG] moved up 0.59: Why It’s Important

Evergy Inc. [NYSE: EVRG] jumped around 0.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $63.41 at the close of the session, up 0.59%. Evergy Inc. stock is now -2.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVRG Stock saw the intraday high of $64.02 and lowest of $63.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.57, which means current price is +50.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, EVRG reached a trading volume of 2351638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evergy Inc. [EVRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRG shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Evergy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Evergy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evergy Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33.

How has EVRG stock performed recently?

Evergy Inc. [EVRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, EVRG shares gained by 11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.14 for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.23, while it was recorded at 62.68 for the last single week of trading, and 63.47 for the last 200 days.

Evergy Inc. [EVRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evergy Inc. [EVRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.04 and a Gross Margin at +30.14. Evergy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.01.

Return on Total Capital for EVRG is now 6.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.83. Additionally, EVRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evergy Inc. [EVRG] managed to generate an average of $145,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Evergy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evergy Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evergy Inc. go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for Evergy Inc. [EVRG]

There are presently around $12,022 million, or 85.20% of EVRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,077,156, which is approximately 2.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,962,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in EVRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $775.36 million in EVRG stock with ownership of nearly -0.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evergy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Evergy Inc. [NYSE:EVRG] by around 22,654,803 shares. Additionally, 309 investors decreased positions by around 25,740,978 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 142,312,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,708,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,809,990 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 5,464,561 shares during the same period.