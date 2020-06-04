DNB Markets Downgrade Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [NASDAQ: EGLE] gained 19.17% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. represents 71.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $186.46 million with the latest information. EGLE stock price has been found in the range of $1.98 to $2.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 582.42K shares, EGLE reached a trading volume of 1021214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE]:

DNB Markets have made an estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EGLE stock. On July 25, 2018, analysts increased their price target for EGLE shares from 6 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for EGLE stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.20. With this latest performance, EGLE shares gained by 46.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.73, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.57 and a Gross Margin at +13.55. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Total Capital for EGLE is now 0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.06. Additionally, EGLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE] managed to generate an average of -$22,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGLE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [EGLE]

There are presently around $130 million, or 87.90% of EGLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGLE stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 29,544,139, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 13,779,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.59 million in EGLE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.22 million in EGLE stock with ownership of nearly 42.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. [NASDAQ:EGLE] by around 2,751,202 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,083,518 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 62,401,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,236,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGLE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 330,104 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 726,091 shares during the same period.