Dawson James lifts Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] gained 6.22% or 0.12 points to close at $2.05 with a heavy trading volume of 1990501 shares. It opened the trading session at $1.87, the shares rose to $2.15 and dropped to $1.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLBS points out that the company has recorded -21.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -95.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 292.14K shares, CLBS reached to a volume of 1990501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for CLBS stock

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.17. With this latest performance, CLBS shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 1.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CLBS is now -77.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, CLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] managed to generate an average of -$717,074 per employee.Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.80% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 426,974, which is approximately 3.785% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 243,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in CLBS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $90000.0 in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 47,461 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 31,140 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 768,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 847,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,648 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 30,436 shares during the same period.