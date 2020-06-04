CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] Stock trading around $0.61 per share: What’s Next?

CSI Compressco LP [NASDAQ: CCLP] gained 28.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.61 price per share at the time. CSI Compressco LP represents 47.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.91 million with the latest information. CCLP stock price has been found in the range of $0.49 to $0.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 461.29K shares, CCLP reached a trading volume of 1317355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]:

Stifel have made an estimate for CSI Compressco LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for CSI Compressco LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CCLP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSI Compressco LP is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

Trading performance analysis for CCLP stock

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.18. With this latest performance, CCLP shares gained by 28.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5333, while it was recorded at 0.4847 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9298 for the last 200 days.

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. CSI Compressco LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.34.

Return on Total Capital for CCLP is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,390.66. Additionally, CCLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,361.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSI Compressco LP [CCLP] managed to generate an average of -$26,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.CSI Compressco LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSI Compressco LP posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSI Compressco LP go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSI Compressco LP [CCLP]

There are presently around $5 million, or 40.50% of CCLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCLP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,451,176, which is approximately -0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 1,252,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in CCLP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $0.47 million in CCLP stock with ownership of nearly -19.085% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSI Compressco LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in CSI Compressco LP [NASDAQ:CCLP] by around 225,429 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 525,831 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 8,996,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,747,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCLP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,624 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 160,325 shares during the same period.