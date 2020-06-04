Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] Is Currently 10.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] jumped around 1.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.40 at the close of the session, up 10.32%. Cloudera Inc. stock is now 6.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $12.50 and lowest of $11.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.22, which means current price is +160.50% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, CLDR reached a trading volume of 19873692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLDR shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cloudera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Cloudera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $6, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on CLDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudera Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

How has CLDR stock performed recently?

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.40. With this latest performance, CLDR shares gained by 60.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.59 for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.43, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 9.18 for the last 200 days.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.78 and a Gross Margin at +62.06. Cloudera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.38.

Return on Total Capital for CLDR is now -21.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.70. Additionally, CLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] managed to generate an average of -$123,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Cloudera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudera Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLDR.

Insider trade positions for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

There are presently around $2,498 million, or 79.80% of CLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLDR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 54,795,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; INTEL CORP, holding 26,065,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.98 million in CLDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $240.33 million in CLDR stock with ownership of nearly 1.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR] by around 24,068,851 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 14,958,794 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 183,219,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,246,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLDR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,779,522 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,958,462 shares during the same period.