Citigroup lifts Dropbox Inc. [DBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] price surged by 1.20 percent to reach at $0.28. A sum of 7258005 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.05M shares. Dropbox Inc. shares reached a high of $23.60 and dropped to a low of $22.80 until finishing in the latest session at $23.55.

The one-year DBX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.07. The average equity rating for DBX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $27.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. On October 22, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DBX shares from 24 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 18.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.41 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.37, while it was recorded at 23.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dropbox Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.79 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.17.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.53. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$18,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DBX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 32.50%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,801 million, or 77.40% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,667,574, which is approximately -0.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 19,196,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.7 million in DBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $278.62 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly -29.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 40,660,005 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 38,116,514 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 127,530,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,306,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,006,632 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,220,861 shares during the same period.