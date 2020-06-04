Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] Revenue clocked in at $5.67 billion, down -39.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CINF] surged by $3.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $64.63 during the day while it closed the day at $63.87. Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock has also gained 4.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CINF stock has declined by -38.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.53% and lost -39.26% year-on date.

The market cap for CINF stock reached $10.55 billion, with 162.20 million shares outstanding and 150.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, CINF reached a trading volume of 1437207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CINF shares is $75.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CINF stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $94 to $68, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CINF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CINF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CINF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.32.

CINF stock trade performance evaluation

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, CINF shares gained by 6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CINF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.15, while it was recorded at 60.76 for the last single week of trading, and 97.54 for the last 200 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.18. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.66.

Return on Total Capital for CINF is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.97. Additionally, CINF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] managed to generate an average of $387,918 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CINF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation go to -6.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,253 million, or 65.10% of CINF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CINF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,513,917, which is approximately 2.361% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,670,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $831.01 million in CINF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $514.55 million in CINF stock with ownership of nearly -0.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cincinnati Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:CINF] by around 5,679,513 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 5,990,647 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 91,199,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,869,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CINF stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 730,564 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,229 shares during the same period.