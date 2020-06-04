Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] is -54.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLRB] traded at a low on 06/03/20, posting a -21.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The results of the trading session contributed to over 11447598 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stands at 13.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.65%.

The market cap for CLRB stock reached $9.67 million, with 9.39 million shares outstanding and 9.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.56K shares, CLRB reached a trading volume of 11447598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.70, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on CLRB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has CLRB stock performed recently?

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.95. With this latest performance, CLRB shares dropped by -38.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.25 for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4582, while it was recorded at 1.3286 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9023 for the last 200 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CLRB is now -124.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -126.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.82. Additionally, CLRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB] managed to generate an average of -$1,761,614 per employee.Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLRB.

Insider trade positions for Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [CLRB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 30.80% of CLRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLRB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 920,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 232,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in CLRB stocks shares; and SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $0.12 million in CLRB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLRB] by around 178,306 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 9,009 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,283,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,470,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLRB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,206 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6 shares during the same period.