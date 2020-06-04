BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] – find out why.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 10.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.41. The results of the trading session contributed to over 6155277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at 7.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.51%.

The market cap for SKT stock reached $718.47 million, with 97.41 million shares outstanding and 91.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, SKT reached a trading volume of 6155277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $19.80 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.97.

How has SKT stock performed recently?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.29. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 12.44 for the last 200 days.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.00 and a Gross Margin at +41.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.97.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 383.42. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 382.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of $136,036 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]

There are presently around $536 million, or 87.40% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,518,373, which is approximately 8.018% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,196,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.19 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.22 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly -82.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 15,020,074 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 38,311,940 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 26,865,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,197,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,493,033 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 5,373,800 shares during the same period.