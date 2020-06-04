BofA/Merrill Resumed American International Group Inc. [AIG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] gained 5.59% or 1.76 points to close at $33.25 with a heavy trading volume of 6172511 shares. It opened the trading session at $32.53, the shares rose to $33.465 and dropped to $32.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIG points out that the company has recorded -35.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -106.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.46M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 6172511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $38.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for AIG stock

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.52. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 38.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.83, while it was recorded at 31.29 for the last single week of trading, and 44.22 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.49. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $71,739 per employee.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc. posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 3.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $24,840 million, or 93.50% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 73,708,138, which is approximately 6.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 71,160,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.17 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 0.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 62,607,947 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 73,574,222 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 652,636,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,819,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,179,818 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 18,773,838 shares during the same period.