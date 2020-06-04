AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] fell -51.82% so far this year. What now?

AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ: AUTO] gained 13.33% on the last trading session, reaching $1.19 price per share at the time. AutoWeb Inc. represents 13.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.46 million with the latest information. AUTO stock price has been found in the range of $1.0251 to $1.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 169.29K shares, AUTO reached a trading volume of 1436037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for AutoWeb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $3.20 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for AutoWeb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $6, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on AUTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoWeb Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for AUTO stock

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.19. With this latest performance, AUTO shares gained by 38.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8831, while it was recorded at 1.0333 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0210 for the last 200 days.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.46 and a Gross Margin at +15.97. AutoWeb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.36.

Return on Total Capital for AUTO is now -49.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.38. Additionally, AUTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] managed to generate an average of -$89,058 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.23.AutoWeb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AutoWeb Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoWeb Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.40% of AUTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTO stocks are: KOKINO LLC with ownership of 965,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.36% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 440,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in AUTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.29 million in AUTO stock with ownership of nearly -0.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoWeb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ:AUTO] by around 117,226 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 70,760 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,591,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,779,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,785 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 44,924 shares during the same period.