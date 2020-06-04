Atlantic Equities slashes price target on Equifax Inc. [EFX] – find out why.

Equifax Inc. [NYSE: EFX] gained 4.12% on the last trading session, reaching $174.01 price per share at the time. Equifax Inc. represents 121.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.18 billion with the latest information. EFX stock price has been found in the range of $166.705 to $174.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, EFX reached a trading volume of 1411135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equifax Inc. [EFX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFX shares is $141.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Equifax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Equifax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on EFX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equifax Inc. is set at 4.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

Trading performance analysis for EFX stock

Equifax Inc. [EFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.31. With this latest performance, EFX shares gained by 22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.01 for Equifax Inc. [EFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.86, while it was recorded at 160.75 for the last single week of trading, and 141.28 for the last 200 days.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equifax Inc. [EFX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Equifax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.37.

Return on Total Capital for EFX is now 8.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.08. Additionally, EFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equifax Inc. [EFX] managed to generate an average of -$35,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Equifax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Equifax Inc. [EFX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equifax Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equifax Inc. go to 0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equifax Inc. [EFX]

There are presently around $19,514 million, or 97.50% of EFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,776,594, which is approximately 36.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,431,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.24 billion in EFX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.77 billion in EFX stock with ownership of nearly 0.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equifax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Equifax Inc. [NYSE:EFX] by around 9,812,464 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 7,248,400 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 99,703,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,764,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,381,559 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,018,304 shares during the same period.