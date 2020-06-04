Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Is Currently 11.82 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] traded at a high on 06/03/20, posting a 11.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.78. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2045551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stands at 10.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.91%.

The market cap for AHT stock reached $99.09 million, with 100.47 million shares outstanding and 98.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, AHT reached a trading volume of 2045551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on AHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has AHT stock performed recently?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, AHT shares gained by 10.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7112, while it was recorded at 0.7391 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1463 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.59.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.76. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings analysis for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $38 million, or 52.20% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,890,262, which is approximately -1.794% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,239,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 million in AHT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.93 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly -0.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 3,286,234 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,564,465 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 44,725,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,576,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,040 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,280,743 shares during the same period.