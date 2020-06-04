ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] Is Currently 5.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] gained 5.62% or 0.45 points to close at $8.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1496159 shares. It opened the trading session at $8.20, the shares rose to $8.6025 and dropped to $8.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARR points out that the company has recorded -51.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, ARR reached to a volume of 1496159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

Trading performance analysis for ARR stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, ARR shares gained by 7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.49 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 8.13 for the last single week of trading, and 15.06 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.36 and a Gross Margin at +86.11. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.36.

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 790.32. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] managed to generate an average of -$10,865,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -3.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $280 million, or 55.60% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,070,774, which is approximately -1.926% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,197,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.58 million in ARR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $16.67 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly -14.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 3,788,980 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 5,150,299 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 26,017,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,956,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 924,506 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,145,159 shares during the same period.