Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] moved up 4.50: Why It’s Important

Altus Midstream Company [NASDAQ: ALTM] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.68 at the close of the session, up 4.50%. Altus Midstream Company stock is now -76.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALTM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7212 and lowest of $0.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.87, which means current price is +44.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 513.74K shares, ALTM reached a trading volume of 1236312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTM shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTM stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Altus Midstream Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Altus Midstream Company stock. On April 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ALTM shares from 10 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altus Midstream Company is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has ALTM stock performed recently?

Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, ALTM shares gained by 10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6671, while it was recorded at 0.6562 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8352 for the last 200 days.

Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.99 and a Gross Margin at +28.32. Altus Midstream Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -272.22.

Additionally, ALTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 727.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Altus Midstream Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altus Midstream Company posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTM.

Insider trade positions for Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]

There are presently around $39 million, or 80.30% of ALTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTM stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,094,120, which is approximately 11.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,338,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.78 million in ALTM stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.75 million in ALTM stock with ownership of nearly -1.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Altus Midstream Company [NASDAQ:ALTM] by around 4,759,397 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,832,526 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 48,702,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,294,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,947 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 4,440,616 shares during the same period.