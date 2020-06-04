ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] moved up 12.70: Why It’s Important

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ALJJ] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.8018 during the day while it closed the day at $0.71. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 29.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALJJ stock has declined by -16.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.62% and lost -38.26% year-on date.

The market cap for ALJJ stock reached $24.79 million, with 42.17 million shares outstanding and 19.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 261.01K shares, ALJJ reached a trading volume of 1467695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALJJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

ALJJ stock trade performance evaluation

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.33. With this latest performance, ALJJ shares gained by 68.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALJJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5225, while it was recorded at 0.6355 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0536 for the last 200 days.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.60 and a Gross Margin at +17.40. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.50.

Return on Total Capital for ALJJ is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.02. Additionally, ALJJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ] managed to generate an average of -$2,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [ALJJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.30% of ALJJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALJJ stocks are: COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 507,893, which is approximately -3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 21.90% of the total institutional ownership; MONARCH PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 356,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in ALJJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.22 million in ALJJ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ALJJ] by around 9,459 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 65,039 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,247,864 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,322,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALJJ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,467 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055 shares during the same period.