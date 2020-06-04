Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] Stock trading around $154.72 per share: What’s Next?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE: ARE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.16%. Over the last 12 months, ARE stock rose by 5.16%. The one-year Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.44. The average equity rating for ARE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.71 billion, with 121.43 million shares outstanding and 124.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ARE stock reached a trading volume of 1179796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARE shares is $172.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $147 to $169. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $165, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on ARE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50.

ARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, ARE shares gained by 3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.33, while it was recorded at 154.53 for the last single week of trading, and 154.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.57 and a Gross Margin at +37.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.28.

Return on Total Capital for ARE is now 2.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.51. Additionally, ARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] managed to generate an average of $812,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 142.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

ARE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. go to 0.10%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [ARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,131 million, or 99.60% of ARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,369,747, which is approximately 2.327% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,166,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in ARE stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.03 billion in ARE stock with ownership of nearly 559.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. [NYSE:ARE] by around 15,309,662 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 8,869,413 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 99,277,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,457,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARE stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,632,184 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461,617 shares during the same period.