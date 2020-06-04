AAR Corp. [AIR] Stock trading around $24.94 per share: What’s Next?

AAR Corp. [NYSE: AIR] gained 21.24% on the last trading session, reaching $24.94 price per share at the time. AAR Corp. represents 34.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $900.08 million with the latest information. AIR stock price has been found in the range of $21.43 to $25.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 492.17K shares, AIR reached a trading volume of 1065185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AAR Corp. [AIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIR shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AAR Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price from $48 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for AAR Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AAR Corp. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for AIR stock

AAR Corp. [AIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.25. With this latest performance, AIR shares gained by 38.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.26 for AAR Corp. [AIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.87, while it was recorded at 21.30 for the last single week of trading, and 35.68 for the last 200 days.

AAR Corp. [AIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AAR Corp. [AIR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +16.06. AAR Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Total Capital for AIR is now 9.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AAR Corp. [AIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.64. Additionally, AIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AAR Corp. [AIR] managed to generate an average of $14,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.AAR Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AAR Corp. [AIR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AAR Corp. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAR Corp. go to 11.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AAR Corp. [AIR]

There are presently around $663 million, or 94.30% of AIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,494,172, which is approximately -3.26% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,572,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.48 million in AIR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $60.31 million in AIR stock with ownership of nearly 0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AAR Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in AAR Corp. [NYSE:AIR] by around 4,585,747 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 4,631,252 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 23,036,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,253,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,290 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,539,914 shares during the same period.