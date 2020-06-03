Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] Stock trading around $33.89 per share: What’s Next?

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE: WYND] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.17 during the day while it closed the day at $33.89. Wyndham Destinations Inc. stock has also gained 6.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WYND stock has declined by -15.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.12% and lost -34.44% year-on date.

The market cap for WYND stock reached $2.93 billion, with 86.90 million shares outstanding and 82.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, WYND reached a trading volume of 1446615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYND shares is $39.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $25 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Wyndham Destinations Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wyndham Destinations Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYND in the course of the last twelve months was 36.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

WYND stock trade performance evaluation

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, WYND shares gained by 39.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.83 for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.41, while it was recorded at 33.20 for the last single week of trading, and 40.57 for the last 200 days.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.46 and a Gross Margin at +32.43. Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for WYND is now 16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Additionally, WYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] managed to generate an average of $21,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Wyndham Destinations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wyndham Destinations Inc. posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wyndham Destinations Inc. go to -12.39%.

Wyndham Destinations Inc. [WYND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,485 million, or 91.10% of WYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,916,183, which is approximately 2.866% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,501,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.68 million in WYND stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $181.59 million in WYND stock with ownership of nearly -4.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wyndham Destinations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Wyndham Destinations Inc. [NYSE:WYND] by around 6,005,604 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 9,001,314 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 59,744,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,751,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYND stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,591,822 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,451 shares during the same period.