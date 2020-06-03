Wolfe Research Initiated Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.05%. Over the last 12 months, HAS stock dropped by -24.47%. The one-year Hasbro Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.15. The average equity rating for HAS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.04 billion, with 137.15 million shares outstanding and 126.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, HAS stock reached a trading volume of 1038172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hasbro Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $88.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Hasbro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on HAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAS in the course of the last twelve months was 52.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, HAS shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.29, while it was recorded at 73.26 for the last single week of trading, and 93.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hasbro Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hasbro Inc. [HAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +49.69. Hasbro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.04.

Return on Total Capital for HAS is now 12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.91. Additionally, HAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] managed to generate an average of $92,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

HAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hasbro Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 10.55%.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,175 million, or 84.50% of HAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,133,433, which is approximately 2.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 12,390,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $900.31 million in HAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $778.94 million in HAS stock with ownership of nearly 2.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hasbro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS] by around 13,084,813 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 19,395,554 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 80,024,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,504,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAS stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,892,595 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 8,652,027 shares during the same period.