why Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.50

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] surged by $2.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $20.5474 during the day while it closed the day at $20.30. Stratasys Ltd. stock has also gained 8.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SSYS stock has inclined by 29.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.09% and gained 0.37% year-on date.

The market cap for SSYS stock reached $1.12 billion, with 54.54 million shares outstanding and 50.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 840.10K shares, SSYS reached a trading volume of 2459063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $16 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. On November 01, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for SSYS shares from 33 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88.

SSYS stock trade performance evaluation

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 23.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 18.64 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.20 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$4,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stratasys Ltd. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $777 million, or 81.30% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,795,137, which is approximately 15.728% of the company’s market cap and around 6.64% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 6,647,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.58 million in SSYS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $98.33 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly 0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 3,076,773 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 3,455,137 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 36,644,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,176,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 773,095 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 888,821 shares during the same period.