Wells Fargo Reiterated Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [NASDAQ: CBRL] slipped around -0.66 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $107.03 at the close of the session, down -0.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stock is now -30.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBRL Stock saw the intraday high of $109.41 and lowest of $103.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 177.89, which means current price is +99.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 841.70K shares, CBRL reached a trading volume of 1196659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRL shares is $116.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $170 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is set at 5.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRL in the course of the last twelve months was 76.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CBRL stock performed recently?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, CBRL shares gained by 14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.36 for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.24, while it was recorded at 108.63 for the last single week of trading, and 138.03 for the last 200 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.21 and a Gross Margin at +14.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.27.

Return on Total Capital for CBRL is now 28.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.15. Additionally, CBRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] managed to generate an average of $3,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 118.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. posted 2.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. go to 0.30%.

Insider trade positions for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]

There are presently around $2,054 million, or 79.70% of CBRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBRL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,833,409, which is approximately -1.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,605,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.61 million in CBRL stocks shares; and BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP., currently with $215.38 million in CBRL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [NASDAQ:CBRL] by around 2,844,915 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 4,359,113 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 11,867,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,071,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBRL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,158,847 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 1,008,952 shares during the same period.