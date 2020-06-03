Vericel Corporation [VCEL] Stock trading around $14.89 per share: What’s Next?

Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ: VCEL] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.0016 during the day while it closed the day at $14.89. Vericel Corporation stock has also gained 6.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VCEL stock has inclined by 0.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.20% and lost -14.43% year-on date.

The market cap for VCEL stock reached $664.69 million, with 44.92 million shares outstanding and 44.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 809.27K shares, VCEL reached a trading volume of 1126007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vericel Corporation [VCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCEL shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vericel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Vericel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vericel Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

VCEL stock trade performance evaluation

Vericel Corporation [VCEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, VCEL shares gained by 6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for Vericel Corporation [VCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 14.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Vericel Corporation [VCEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vericel Corporation [VCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.55 and a Gross Margin at +68.12. Vericel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.20.

Return on Total Capital for VCEL is now -9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vericel Corporation [VCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.07. Additionally, VCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vericel Corporation [VCEL] managed to generate an average of -$40,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Vericel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vericel Corporation [VCEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vericel Corporation posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCEL.

Vericel Corporation [VCEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $599 million, or 92.20% of VCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCEL stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 4,460,755, which is approximately 49.218% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 4,447,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.24 million in VCEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $49.51 million in VCEL stock with ownership of nearly 3.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vericel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Vericel Corporation [NASDAQ:VCEL] by around 10,328,833 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 8,712,212 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,799,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,840,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCEL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000,202 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,886,048 shares during the same period.