Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] is 7.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] gained 0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $350.09 price per share at the time. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. represents 397.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $138.99 billion with the latest information. TMO stock price has been found in the range of $346.68 to $350.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, TMO reached a trading volume of 1158961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $357.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $331 to $341. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $341, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 8.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 40.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for TMO stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, TMO shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 321.30, while it was recorded at 345.74 for the last single week of trading, and 309.81 for the last 200 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +44.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.47.

Return on Total Capital for TMO is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.31. Additionally, TMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] managed to generate an average of $49,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. posted 3.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 9.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

There are presently around $123,119 million, or 91.80% of TMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,127,336, which is approximately 3.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,026,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.44 billion in TMO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.88 billion in TMO stock with ownership of nearly 7.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 744 institutional holders increased their position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO] by around 14,480,632 shares. Additionally, 858 investors decreased positions by around 19,675,967 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 318,287,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,444,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMO stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,427,384 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 2,772,624 shares during the same period.