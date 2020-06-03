The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] moved up 1.69: Why It’s Important

The Travelers Companies Inc. [NYSE: TRV] jumped around 1.85 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $111.00 at the close of the session, up 1.69%. The Travelers Companies Inc. stock is now -18.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRV Stock saw the intraday high of $111.46 and lowest of $108.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 155.09, which means current price is +44.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, TRV reached a trading volume of 1795385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRV shares is $113.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRV stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for The Travelers Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Travelers Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on TRV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Travelers Companies Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50.

How has TRV stock performed recently?

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.39. With this latest performance, TRV shares gained by 15.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.65, while it was recorded at 108.31 for the last single week of trading, and 126.51 for the last 200 days.

The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.03. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.24.

Return on Total Capital for TRV is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.74. Additionally, TRV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] managed to generate an average of $84,513 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Travelers Companies Inc. posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Travelers Companies Inc. go to -0.55%.

Insider trade positions for The Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]

There are presently around $22,654 million, or 83.80% of TRV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,001,909, which is approximately 2.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,417,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in TRV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.9 billion in TRV stock with ownership of nearly -0.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

409 institutional holders increased their position in The Travelers Companies Inc. [NYSE:TRV] by around 16,961,423 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 16,132,883 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 174,456,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,550,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRV stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,302,723 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 2,685,788 shares during the same period.